Monday, May 30, 2022
‘I started focusing on possibilities instead of obstacles’: Elin Kjos

"Instead of obstacles, I found ways to turn my fears into strengths, and I learned how I could be the creator of my own life instead being the victim of a disease," she said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 8:20:41 am
elin kjos, motivational quotes"Most of all, through my strong will to live, I started to change on the inside," on being diagnosed with cancer.(Photo: Elin Kjos/ Instagram)

When physical trainer Elin Kjos investigated a cough that lasted for a year, she found out that she has a 20cm tumour in her right lung and metastatic lung cancer. In her TEdx talk, Kjos shared, “I loved the intensity and drive and I felt strong, healthy, happy. I felt like nothing could stop me, I felt immortal, but little did I know that life had a different plan for me.”

Talking about her experience of finding that she was suffering from an incurable disease and going through intense treatment, Kjos shared that she completely broke down and started questioning if this was what was left of her life. But, she resolved to be stronger “after breaking down crying for days, weeks, some days not even making it out of bed”.

She added that she made a decision; that she “could either continue on this dark and hopeless road leading to my inevitable death, or I could choose to live with less fear and darkness and more love and light while I was still here. I chose the latter.”

She then went on to share how she started a strict health regimen of working out, eating, sleeping, taking care of her mental health, and started her “healing journey”. “Most of all, through my strong will to live, I started to change on the inside. I started focusing on possibilities; instead of obstacles, I found ways to turn my fears into strengths, and I learned how I could be the creator of my own life instead of being the victim of a disease.”

Conclusively, she urged people to ask themselves this: “how do you live your life today? Would you change anything if you found out that you had just a few more months to live? If the answer is ‘yes’. what are you waiting for? There’s rarely a good time or the right time to make big changes in life. We all know that day may never come, so go out and live with your heart full of love gratitude and peace.”

