‘I saw him, I saw him in a situation I had never seen him in before’: Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli is hailed as one best batsmen in the world. He’s been the captain of the Indian cricket team since 2013 and his determination to succeed has got him so far. He belongs to a Delhi-based Punjabi family, and in this video, Kohli talks about how his father’s death changed the course of his life and thoughts.

“As it was a stroke in the brain, he wasn’t able to react in a normal manner, his body was moving in a funny way and he wasn’t able to figure out where he is. It was like he lost total sense of what was going on,” Kohli says about his father. “They did the operation, he came back home and was in a rehab. I saw him, left side of his body was paralysed. Left side vision also got compromised and he was just not able to communicate that well even with the family members, and couldn’t do anything by himself.”

“Now I feel it was probably the most effective thing that had happened in my life because I remember that day I came back from the game to do the cremation and all the rituals that follow. I remember telling my brother specifically that I am going to play for my country and I’m going to play this game at the highest level and there is nothing else in life that can distract me anymore because it was my father’s vision as well, he wanted me to play at the highest level and was really keen on me.”

