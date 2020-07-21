I never felt like an outsider in any way: Actor Amit Sadh

In Bollywood, the insider-outsider debate has been going on for years now, and the unfortunate passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has kick-started fresh discussions. In this TED talk from two years ago, actor Amit Sadh — who was seen with the late actor in their debut film Kai Po Che! — shares his story, of his education, humble beginnings in Delhi, how he once contemplated ending his life, and how he found himself amid fresh struggles in Mumbai.

“You are the insider and you are the outsider. The insider in you is attempting to take the first step towards you, who has already taken that first step. That is my definition of ‘outsider and insider’. Then, there are masterminds, and people who just want to make us weak… They don’t want to think about your path. They want to think you are an outsider and diminish your purpose in your path. Luckily, I was thick-skinned, luckily I had a different thinking. That happens when you spend two years on a footpath in Delhi. I have considered myself to be fortunate,” Sadh says in his speech, adding, he never felt like an outsider in any way.

Sharing an incident from his time living on the footpath in the capital, he said how one benevolent street food vendor offered him food for free, even though he was an ‘outsider’ to the city.

“What is the space between an insider and an outsider?” the actor goes on to ask. “It struck to me that it is just one step… The outsider in you is the insider ahead of you that you are chasing. In my life, in my career, I have never ever felt the need to entertain this thought… I was even told that if you don’t party, you won’t get films — that because I am an outsider I have to network and work harder. Harder at what, drinking more? I thank my parents, I thank the people in this country who watch me, tolerate my acting… When we start dreaming a dream, it’s a start. And when you work hard and walk that path, you become an insider,” the actor concludes.

