You must find a way to serve: Oprah Winfrey

“Surround yourself only with people who are going to take you higher.”

At her commencement address to the class of 2012 Spelman college graduates, Oprah Winfrey delivered a powerful speech, inspiring 550 graduates. “You must have some kind of vision for your life, even if you don’t have a plan, you should have a direction in which you choose to go. I never was the kind of a woman who liked to get in the car and just go for a ride…. Do we have a destination? Do we have a plan? Or are we just riding? You have to be in the driver’s seat of your life because if you are not, life will drive you”, the global media leader and philanthropist said.

Talking about the importance of service in life, Oprah said, “You must find a way to serve. Martin Luther King said that not everybody can be famous, but everybody can be great because greatness is determined by service….We admire people for just being famous., we think being known brings us value. The truth is, all of that will fade in time….The real truth is that service and the significance that you bring to your service is that which is lasting.”

“If you look at all the successful people in the world, whether they know it or not, they have that paradigm of service….I made a decision that I was no longer just going to be on TV, I was going to use TV as a platform, as a force for good, and not be used by TV. Using television for service changed my career exponentially. When you shift the paradigm of whatever it is you choose to do to service and you bring significance to that, success will, I promise you, follow you”, said the American talk show host.

