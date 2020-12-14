I have earned by selling my failures: Anupam Kher

"Learn to laugh at your failures", says Anupam Kher. (file)

Anupam Kher, an Indian actor and the former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, shares in an interview with Sahitya tak how anything is possible in life. The actor has worked in more than 500 films and has performed a list of varied on-screen performances to his name.

“Nobody in my family had seen ten thousand rupees before I became an actor and started earning. My father was a forest clerk whose monthly salary was just rupees 90.

However, 12 years ago, I wanted to become a TV tycoon and have a studio of my own. I was in debt when two publishing houses approached me. When I started recording my autobiography, I realized that I was able to talk about the failures of my life and laugh at them. I found my life interestingly funny. So, I got the idea of staging my failures. There have been more than 400 shows of my play”, says the Saraansh actor who has won a two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.

“I have tried to tell people through my book that we have always been taught by our families to be humble and not to talk of our strengths, but if you yourself don’t acknowledge and appreciate your strengths, how will the world appreciate you?”, says the actor, talking about his book The Best Thing About You Is You, has been translated into more than forty languages.

“When you laugh at your failures and weaknesses, people have nothing to intimidate you. This made me fearless. Describing my failures is through what I have earned the most”, the actor says, adding that his autobiographical plays have given him strength throughout.

