‘I have a multiple passion disorder’: Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi

“I have a multiple passion disorder. A lot of things attract me to the level that I feel like adding value to it and feel like this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. It is difficult for me to sit and watch a game, because then I myself want to play the game. It is difficult for me to sit and watch somebody perform because then I want to perform, too. This is an issue, but this issue has helped me to be who I am,” Pratik Gandhi, an Indian theatre and film actor who works primarily in Gujarati cinema, says in this TEDx talk.

“I worked for a year as a salesman. My first encounter was with a person who had a doctorate in physics, and I was unaware of his qualification. I was baffled with his technical questions. On encountering my boss, he told me that this is the preparation he wanted me to go through for me to realise that I can never prepare enough, and there will always be people who are smarter than me,” the 31-year-old actor says.

“My relatives asked me if I knew any Gujarati actor who has made it big in Bollywood. I didn’t. They told me that I am not a hero material. People told me that I cannot pursue acting and engineering together. Agreement to disagreement is easier said than done. But, I am glad that I disagreed to a lot of agreements in society,” says the actor who received critical acclaim for his role as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.

