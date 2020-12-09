Madness is important for your passion to turn into success: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

"Always give yourself a big target and have the passion to turn the impossible into possible. Madness is important for your passion to turn into success," the actor said.

“There was a tradition in the Bollywood industry that an actor has to be fair, good looking and well built. I knew that I was here to defy all traditions”, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

After graduating from a local college and coming to Delhi, Siddiqui worked as a watchman for a few years. He later became a part of the National School of Drama and crafted his art to become one of the most beloved actors of Indian cinema.

Talking about his journey — “I reached Mumbai in 2000 from a little village in Muzaffarnagar where there was no electricity. I was scared to step out of the house for the first 15 days when I came to Mumbai. But, I knew that there was no returning from this point. I never set any target or date for my success. You should be able to beckon success whenever it approaches you. Keep pushing yourself in life.”

In the video, he shared how he was often mocked by office staff whenever he went to audition. “This happened many times with me. I am 5’6” and nobody could believe that a man of my personality would make it big. However, I was confident in my training. I knew that even if it takes 30 years, I will be successful someday” shares the Sacred Games actor.

“The thought of leaving my passion and adopting another passion never occurred to me. I strongly believe that if you are confident of your art and stubborn enough to overcome all hurdles to follow your passion, the world will bow before you. Passion allows you to understand the intricacies of your craft”, says Siddiqui, sharing his journey towards stardom.

Speaking on failure, he said “Always give yourself a big target and have the passion to turn the impossible into possible. Madness is important for your passion to turn into success. There will be failures when you experiment with your craft, but those failures will teach you which ways will not serve your success. None of the experiments is futile. Addison did not fail 100 times, he learned which 100 ways do not work to make a light bulb.”

