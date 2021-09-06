I encourage you to be kind: Lady Gaga

Speaking to the Class Of 2020, singer and actor Lady Gaga gave an impassioned speech. “People can do hard things. You can do hard things. You can rip up and replant the forest to be a vision only you have. Sometimes being kind is hard. I’m sure you could think of a few unkind classmates, friends, family members, strangers, people, teachers from your school, or even times that you’ve acted unkindly. Even if you’ve witnessed, though, a lack of kindness, still moreover that does not cannibalise the ability for people to do hard things. So since being kind can mean doing a hard thing, sometimes even in the absence of kindness, people can still do the hard thing and be kind,” she said.

“I encourage you to be kind. I do this to set the example I wish to with the tremendous privilege I have in giving you this commencement speech today. When I include that bit about kindness, that’s me making sure during this moment between us, that I am equipped with my morals, values, and principles for a very important topic,” she added. “What do we do now? My answer of kindness is simple, but it’s mine because right now more than usual, we’re trying to talk to each other. Let’s talk, but just as you did in your classrooms almost every day, let’s also listen. If we don’t listen, we don’t learn,” she said in conclusion.