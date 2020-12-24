I didn’t make it that far on my own: Arnold Schwarzenegger

He concluded his speech stressing on the need to be grateful.

Speaking at the University of Houston, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke on the need for togetherness. “[T]his is so important for you to understand. I didn’t make it that far on my own. I mean, to accept that credit or that medal, would discount every single person that has helped me get here today, that gave me advice, that made an effort, that lifted me up when I fell. And it gives the wrong impression that we can do it all alone. None of us can. The whole concept of the self‑made man or woman is a myth,” he said.

Continuing in a similar vein, he spoke about the need to have a vision. “Let me tell you the most important thing in life is to have vision, to know exactly where you’re vision. I found my vision and that magazine, Reg Park, gave me my blueprint for my life, and five years later, after training 5 hours a day, just like him and doing his exercises, I became, through his help and his inspiration, the youngest Mr. Universe ever.”

He concluded his speech stressing on the need to be grateful. “Say thank you to the professors and associate professors, everyone that taught you and everyone that’s responsible for you to be here today, and go to your parents and give them a big, big hug and tell them that you love them and thank you for everything that you have done to get me here today.”

