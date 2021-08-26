scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

‘I can’t tell you all the correct paths to traverse, but can tell you some things to avoid’: Seth MacFarlane

"If there’s one message I can leave you with, it is this: Although you are graduating and moving on to those uncharted new frontiers of adult life, never leave behind that sense of experimentation, that bareback sense of adventure and openness," he said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 26, 2021 8:20:52 am
The actor was addressing Harvard University students. (Source: Harvard University/YouTube)

Speaking at Harvard, actor and producer Seth MacFarlane gave a heartfelt speech. “I know how your minds work. And I know what you’re thinking on this day of your advancement into adulthood. You’re wondering to yourselves, “What can I expect from the outside world? Will I find my niche? What should I know about the vast territory that lies beyond the confines of my little subculture of textbooks, ramen noodles, coin-operated laundry, and TV shows that seem to think they can skate by with random jokes about giant chickens that have absolutely nothing to do with the overall narrative?

“The boys at South Park are absolutely correct. Those cutaways and flashbacks have nothing to do with the story. They’re just there to be funny. And that is a shallow indulgence that South Park is quite above. And for that, I salute them,” he said. He went on to do to exactly that even though they were mostly irreverent.

Then, he added, “But to my point: what is out there? Well, I can’t tell you all the correct paths to traverse, but I can tell you some things to avoid.”

ALSO READ |‘Do not confuse dreams with wishes’: Dolly Parton

“If there’s one message I can leave you with this afternoon, it is this: Although you are graduating and moving on to those uncharted new frontiers of adult life, never leave behind that sense of experimentation, that bareback sense of adventure and openness,” he said in conclusion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

digital space, new exhibition, indianexpress.com, new art exhibition, digital space art, new art exhibition, art and digital space, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
New exhibition explores dystopia in the digital space

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement