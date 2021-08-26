‘I can’t tell you all the correct paths to traverse, but can tell you some things to avoid’: Seth MacFarlane

Speaking at Harvard, actor and producer Seth MacFarlane gave a heartfelt speech. “I know how your minds work. And I know what you’re thinking on this day of your advancement into adulthood. You’re wondering to yourselves, “What can I expect from the outside world? Will I find my niche? What should I know about the vast territory that lies beyond the confines of my little subculture of textbooks, ramen noodles, coin-operated laundry, and TV shows that seem to think they can skate by with random jokes about giant chickens that have absolutely nothing to do with the overall narrative?

“The boys at South Park are absolutely correct. Those cutaways and flashbacks have nothing to do with the story. They’re just there to be funny. And that is a shallow indulgence that South Park is quite above. And for that, I salute them,” he said. He went on to do to exactly that even though they were mostly irreverent.

Then, he added, “But to my point: what is out there? Well, I can’t tell you all the correct paths to traverse, but I can tell you some things to avoid.”

“If there’s one message I can leave you with this afternoon, it is this: Although you are graduating and moving on to those uncharted new frontiers of adult life, never leave behind that sense of experimentation, that bareback sense of adventure and openness,” he said in conclusion.