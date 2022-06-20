‘I can stand next to every movie I did really proudly’: Julia Roberts

Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts had had her fair share of struggle before making it big in Hollywood. In a 2020 interview with the YouTube channel BecomingX, she talks about how she came to have confidence in herself and her uniqueness.

The star, who is known for her roles in movies like My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Closer (2004), and Wonder (2017), says, “There’s something about unrealised dreams of one’s parents that is kind of this silent motivator.” She then goes on to speak about how she came from a family of performers: both her parents were actors, her father was also a writer, and her two siblings also ended up becoming performers. Financial and academic compulsions made her take up acting as well.

“I think there’s a certain amount of what I felt was hubris, to just really proclaim ‘I wanna be an actor’ because you’re saying ‘I possess something that is unique’. I don’t know that I particularly felt that about myself and I certainly did not have the confidence to proclaim it out loud,” she says about her initial days of trying to make it as an actor.

Roberts goes on to say that in life, it doesn’t matter what you do for a living if you’re doing it for earnest, sincere reasons that you can take responsibility for. “I can stand next to every movie I did really proudly,” she says.

“Ultimately, I make my own decisions for myself, and I think that’s the critical piece to find joy in what you do,” she says as she signs off.

