‘I can accept failing but cannot accept not trying’: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the successful Bollywood actors in the country today. He has often spoken about how privileged he feels to be doing what he is doing. In this video, the Gully Boy actor spoke extensively about that. “I feel incredibly blessed to be where I am today,” he said and added how actors, referred to as heroes in India, are always revered.

“At the age of 15 I sort of abandoned my dream of becoming an actor,” he said stating how people with familial connections in the industry always stand a better chance. He then shared that it all came back to him when he went to America to study advertising, and while performing felt the rush on seeing people react to him. “I can accept failing but I cannot accept not trying,” the actor said.

“I faced a lot of rejection, a lot of humiliation. I don’t know what was driving me…I believed I was good,” he recollected. He also remembered his audition and the final break. “Every day it gives me the same surreal feeling which makes me feel like I am living a dream,” he concluded.