I applied for Harvard 10 times, but was rejected: Business magnate Jack Ma

“I have failed funny things,” said Jack Ma, Chinese business magnate, in an interview in 2015, at Davos, adding he failed a “key primary school test for two times”, “three times in middle school” and later in the university, too. He applied for jobs almost 30 times and got rejected, revealed the co-founder of technology conglomerate Alibaba Group.

“I applied for Harvard, for 10 times, rejected,” Jack said.

“I think we have to get used to it. We are not that good. Even today, we still have a lot of people rejected…(but) we keep on fighting; we keep on changing ourselves,” he said.

Instead of constantly competing with others, if one can introspect and identify their mistakes, only then do they have hope, he expressed.

