Humility is one of the most important qualities you must have: Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela, fondly called Madiba, stressed on the importance of humility in this inspiring video. “Humility is one of the most important qualities you must have. If you are humble, if you make people realise that you are no threat to them, then people will embrace you and they will listen to you,” he said while speaking to Oprah Winfrey on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2000.

The South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and Nobel Peace Prize winner was a staunch advocate of peace. When Winfrey asked him how he doesn’t have bitterness towards those who kept him as a prisoner for 27 years, he stressed that the ultimate goal for anyone should be to transform one’s country.

“You have a limited time to stay on earth. You must try and use that period for the purpose of transforming your country into what you desire it to be — democratic, non-racial and a non-sexist country. That is a great task,” he said.