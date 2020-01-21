Do you know the difference between humility and arrogance?

Caught in our hurried lives, we often forget to pause and look at the larger scheme of things. Reminding us how important it is to take a break and imagine yourself as only a tiny blimp in the universe is this powerful video from YouseWisely.

In the video, a successful man who has a good job and a big house takes on a skiing expedition, where he realises how he is only an insignificant object in front of the mighty Himalayas.

The inspiring video teaches one that no matter how big or successful one becomes in life, it is important to practice humility, which is an important life lesson that is hardly practised these days.

