‘Humility and ambition need not contradict each other’: Laurene Powell Jobs

Speaking at University of Pennsylvania this year, entrepreneur Laurene Powell Jobs gave an impassioned speech. Talking about her late husband Steve Jobs, she stated, “Steve used to say your work is going to fill a large part of your life and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work…And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Let his words guide you, as they’ve guided me.”

Stressing on the need to inculcate values, she added, “They don’t have to be grandiose but they must be regular. Make space for them and make time. Tend to your soul and to your community, infuse your values into every part of what you do and how you live,” she said. “Your values should be like your fingerprints, proof of where you have been and what you have touched,” she added.

“All of life is reciprocity, filled with the circular joy in giving and grace in receiving. It’s important to partner your joy with humility…Humility and ambition need not contradict each other. We should all be ambitious to be good stewards of our planet, and good caretakers of one another,” she stated.

