Humanity has created an unsafe environment for humans: Luisa Neubauer

Climate change is real and yet, the message is failing to reach the grassroots. The world is positioned precariously. So whose job is it to shake everybody out of their slumber and make them see the impending doom?

Climate change activist Luisa Neubauer, in her Tedx talk, urges the world to take measures, because global warming is real. In her talk titled ‘Why I became a climate activist’, she takes us back to her childhood, when she was perturbed by the fact that something so fundamental (like the greenhouse effect) would be squeezed into a single geography lesson.

“When I graduated from high school, I decided to study geography. And this is when everything changed. This was the first time I looked at the data, at the science behind climate crisis… Like many of you, I had thought that the planet wasn’t really in a good state. I had no idea that we are rushing into this self-made disaster in such rapid pace,” she says.

Neubauer, who met fellow climate activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December 2018, tells us how she became part of ‘Fridays for Future’ — an initiative to raise awareness in schools.

“The world would have to see changes it has never experienced before,” she warns. “We’d have to fully decarbonize economies by 2050, and transform the distribution of powers that is currently allowing those fossil fuel giants and particular leaders to stay on top of the game,” she says.

“Imagine what this world would look like, where children would grow up knowing their future was this one great adventure to look forward to and nothing to be scared of,” says Neubauer.