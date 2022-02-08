‘We want to feel comfortable, but that doesn’t always bring the best results’: Hugh Jackman

In an interview with BAFTA, Hugh Jackman revealed his process of acting and how he has built it over the years. Jackman stressed on the importance of asking questions, saying, “I talk about my process, how I’m feeling, questions I have, even ones that I’m worried might be stupid questions, I’ll always get them out because I think the last thing you ever want to have in front of the camera is doubt in any way shape or form about the character you’re playing about what you story you’re trying to tell about what you’re trying to achieve.”

While talking about his experience filming for Wolverine, Jackman admitted to feeling uncomfortable to Sir Ian McKellen, his co-star in the 2013 movie. Jackman said, “He goes, ‘your stuff is good, and even if it feels uncomfortable, that can sometimes be right.” Jackman further added to that, sharing that ” I think so often, not only on film but also in life we so want to feel comfortable, but that doesn’t always bring the best results. If I look back, I think some of my more successful things and my point of view have been the things I’ve been most nervous about and probably most unsure of when I began.”

The Logan star also said, “There’s something about jumping off that cliff which means you end up going for broke and probably end up taking a few more risks, if you know what I mean. And I would say that, young actors, it’s okay to be nervous.” It’s usually relieving to everyone around you.”

