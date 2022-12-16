‘Do the things that a champion does and you will become a champion’: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his initial mental health struggles and how they made him stronger and gave him a new perspective on challenges and problems in life. “I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. I could not speak at school. I used to cry in a room after coming back from school. For every great story, the most important chapters are the ones where you are feeling down, low, broken, and confused. Life always brings you things to challenge them and there is growth in them. You have to accept and look at those challenges with positivity because through these challenges you get growth.”

He opined that mental health is of primary importance. “In my life, every single time I have felt a need to understand or if I have a confusion or a pain or struggle in my mind and if I can’t solve my problem or if I don’t get the answers I am searching for, I have always reached out,” he added.

Also Read | 5 ways you can break emotional addiction cycle

“So, what I’m trying to say is that you have to just keep going. You have to be positive and have faith even if you pretend to be a champion. Pretend well enough and you will end up becoming a champion. Do the things that a champion does and you will become a champion,” the actor advised.

He revealed that he is thankful to God for giving him problems which made him strong. “I could learn what is willpower and persistence because of the problems. If I did not have a broken spine or a speech impediment, then I would not have learned those things.”

“When I see a situation where I have confusion or fear in my mind or there is uncertainty about something, then I become happy because I think that now through this what will I learn? What is life trying to teach me? So, curiosity has become the most important thing for me. When there is trouble, it becomes like a game to me,” he concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!