Navigate difficult conversations with ease; find out how

Often, in high pressure situations, you may find yourself struggling to find the right words. The lack of articulateness may be a cause of concern for you. It can hinder future employment opportunities, networking and put a dent in your self-esteem.

As such, how do you navigate a difficult conversation? Conflict resolution expert Adar Cohen shared helpful insights in a motivational TEDx talk.

Cohen advised three basic ways in which you can maneuver a difficult conversation:

*Move toward the conflict– Most of us don’t like conflict but it’s normal, healthy, and totally human. Without conflict, problems hide everywhere. Big problems. Problems we all want to solve. So conflict is information, and if handled well, conflict is opportunity.

*You don’t know anything– And even if you do, pretend you don’t. Ask questions about people’s experiences and listen to what they say. Important things will be said because you’re there listening and the better you listen, the better the people having the conversation will listen to each other.

*Keep quiet– Don’t panic in the few seconds it takes for people to respond. They just need time. If you’re jumpy about pauses, they’ll see that and lose confidence in the conversation.

“Some of the best breakthroughs I’ve seen in really difficult conversations have emerged out of a brief period of silence. Don’t rush in to rescue everyone from that awkward moment. It’s your job to show them that moment is okay,” Cohen concluded.

