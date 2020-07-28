How to manage time for your priorities

Time management expert Laura Vanderkam teaches people how to make time for themselves. In her TED talk, one of the first things she says is: “‘I don’t have time’ often means ‘it’s not a priority'”. This is a more accurate language according to Vanderkam, and she says, “Using this language reminds us that time is a choice.”

The first step to treating one’s priorities right is to figure out what they are. She offers two strategies to think about this. The first is writing yourself a perforce review, but for the next year instead of the previous one. The second is to do the same for your personal life. She explains that the next point of action is to break these down into doable steps.

The key step is to incorporate one’s priorities into one’s schedule first. Through the use of statistics, she makes a shocking revelation about the amount of time people have in their lives. She exhibits that there are 168 hours in a week. She fairly proclaims, “That is a lot of time.” She goes on to expose the amount of time in a week that people have, to do things that they prioritise even after working and sleeping appropriately. “In a hundred and sixty eight hours a week, I think we can find time for what matters to you,” she emphasises. The use of tiny bits of time too is extremely important, like reading on a bus journey or a family breakfast instead of dinner, if it’s more suitable.

Vanderkam is a firm believer in the fact that there is time. She trusts the there always exists time to do the things that one prioritises, and says, “Even if we are busy, we have time for what matters. And when we focus on what matters, we can build the lives we want, in the time that we have.”

