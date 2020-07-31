If you can love the body and life you have, you will have the body and life you love: Jen Oliver

Over the years, social media, glossy magazines, and clothing brands have all created a false illusion around the ideal body type, complexion, or even the ideal weight. But with more awareness and people speaking out, this notion is finally being challenged. It is also being realised that putting unnecessary pressures on oneself is harmful to everyone around, and that self-love is imperative.

Jen Oliver, in her speech at a TEDx event, talks about the same. She speaks about the importance of love, for oneself and all those related or even unknown to us. She says, “When will it be that we stop justifying, people pleasing, looking outside ourselves for validation about our worth that we know comes from within?” She emphasises on the power love has over determining our own worth ourselves, and not by comparing ourselves to others.

Oliver goes on to explain the effect that negative emotions have on us, and how they cause chaos in our nervous systems. “We make better choices for our lives and for our health when we come from a positive emotional space,” she says. She reveals surprising statistics and

reaffirms the importance of having gratitude for all things in life.

Towards the end, Oliver discloses the ways in which people can increase the love they have for themselves. She says, “The first thing: positive self talk only. Under no circumstances do you deserve to be berated… You don’t deserve it, most especially not from yourself. Number two:…You could find 68,000 things in a day that are for sure going to positively impact your life and inspire you much more than those negative thoughts. And third: take time every single day to breathe.” She leaves the audience with a brilliant quote and says, “If you can love the body and life you have, you will have the body and life you love.”

