How to be ‘your own kind of beautiful’

One should have a firm belief they are beautiful the way they are, confident in their own skin. According to Nipa Asharam, a life coach, being your own kind of beautiful is liberating, because you are free and each moment becomes joyful. “When you are your own kind of beautiful, you radiate, you bloom, you attract what you desire,” said Nipa. She shared the following tips.

Do the mirror exercise

Practise it in bare minimum clothing and a raw face and try to see your unique beauty. The things you love or feel blessed about and while you want to keep your best version, recognise what you have been gifted with.

Be stylish but not trendy

To feel your true attractive self, being confident in your outfit is more important than trying to be trendy, so that you are not spending your energy on fidgeting with your outfit and figuring out if it is looks fine. Confidence is the sexiest energy.

Enter the room with this mantra

The mantra is, ‘I am my own kind of beautiful.’ So, focusing on being you versus comparing it to others is such a waste of time.

Be present and don’t keep touching your phone

Even if you don’t notice, the ones who are fully present in the room, their energy become contagious. Your full body-mind connection is felt when you refrain from using your phone.

Know what you are curious about

You are your own kind of beautiful is felt when you are expressive about your curiosity. It can be new happenings, news, or the latest trends, whatever it is, bring it to the table because it is an extension of your gorgeous mind.

Talk with people and not to people

Talking to people is giving no room to someone else’s views and opinions and it is not really a conversation. Talking with people is asking questions, making eye contact, and inviting others’ POV.

Seek no validation

When our energy is invested in seeking others’ validation, we do not laugh openly, be our witty/funny selves, and are more in our own heads with a lot of self-doubt. When you feel you are slowly slipping into this when you go out, just tap your wrist and say to yourself, ‘I do not need this, I am my own kind of beautiful’.

