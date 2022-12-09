‘You must take calculated risks in order to achieve what you want’: Sophie Darchiashvili

In an inspiring speech, speaker Sophie Darchiashvili, a 16-year-old student at the European School of Georgia, shares what it’s like to think like a risk-taker, how others can become risk-takers, and how it is linked to the importance of decision-making.

“The two per cent of people, who will live their dreams, are risk takers and I consider myself to be one because I don’t mind making mistakes or failing because I know at the end of the day, I will get success even if I keep failing and making mistakes and I will get what I want,” she said.

She continued by saying that everybody makes mistakes. It is these mistakes we learn from and the failures that teach us not to make them again, Sophie said. “The way I look at it is, I will not grow if I’m not willing to risks, if I won’t grow I won’t become my best, if I can’t become my best then I can’t be happy. And I don’t want that because all my goals and resolutions revolve around being happy. I will do whatever it takes. I will keep taking risks until I achieve my desired results.”

“When we are children, we do this all the time. If we’re going to learn how to walk or talk or even how to ride a bike. This requires us to get out of our comfort zone, whether we like it or not. However, as we get older, we rarely do this, which is one of the biggest mistakes we can ever make because it’s these small decisions that will take you where you want to be,” she added

The 16-year-old suggested stopping overthinking and asking yourself ‘why not?’ instead of ‘why?’ For example, if you want to talk to a group of people and make new friends, instead of asking why, ask yourself why not?

“You will be in the position to ask yourself these questions many times in your lives and I want to encourage you to start asking them because from that very first step, whatever you want will happen – whether the outcome is good or bad. The thing that will matter is that you did it and it’s all for the experience,” she said.

She spoke about the two types of risk takers– normal and the ones who calculate before taking the risk. And there’s a big difference between these two. As per her, the biggest reason why people who start their own businesses or become entrepreneurs fail within the first five years is due to bad decision-making. “Now, decisions influenced by emotions are usually bad ones. However, I’m here to tell you otherwise. It’s not the emotional charge that is the issue. It’s the fact that we don’t recognise our emotions as differentiated, appraised, and used sources of information. The most important realisation is how effectively we can control our emotions,” she continued.

“You might say that those who suppress their emotions are more risk-seeking than risk-averse but that would be wrong because according to research, emotional suppression does not reduce risk aversion. It is about how we can control these emotions. Also, I would like to say that cognitive representatives use their decision-making and their risk-taking in order to achieve good results. So, this means that you must take calculated risks in order to achieve what you want,” she added

“I want to tell you that it’s all about the first step because after that very first step you learn. You must take calculated risks you must get out of your comfort zone because that is what will get you to where you want to be,” she concluded.

