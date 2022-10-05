‘Cheer for other people’s success; celebrate even tiny achievements’: Emily Jaenson

Do you ever find yourself struggling to feel confident? In this TEDx talk, Emily Jaenson opened up about her personal experience of struggling with low self-esteem – from crying in her dorm room to avoiding social opportunities because she thought others were smarter than her.

To counter these difficulties, Emily asked herself: “Who am I? Who do I want to become? And how does this person I want to become behave?”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Next, she revealed how she became more confident — and her career achievements that came along with it. To help others, she listed six behaviours that must adopt to be more confident.

*Count yourself in. Counting will get you started, and momentum will keep you going. Counting (numbers) before you take on what you have to do.

*Give yourself 20 seconds of courage. For those 20 seconds, do the most courageous thing that you could do at that moment.

*Take a seat at the table. Participate in what you’re meant to do and take the lead.

Advertisement

*Cheer for other people’s success. What if you celebrated the success of a colleague? Confident people celebrate the success of others.

-*Bolster your confidence for a new activity through your already great performance in another. Use your prior success to propel yourself forward.

*Celebrate constantly. Celebrate even tiny achievements. Find ways to celebrate that are meaningful to you. It doesn’t matter how you celebrate, what matters is that you do. This will rewire your brain to reinforce the behaviours that led to success in the first place.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!