How do you create the mindset of a champion?

Carson Byblow, a 5th-grade student, delivered a powerful TEDx Talk explaining how one can build the mindset of a champion. He opened his speech by talking about Michael Jordan, a basketball champion. “He had the mindset to continue to get better. He went on to become the greatest player of all time and a champion,” he said.

“There are two types of mindsets, one: a grown mindset and second: a fixed mindset,” he continued. He then talked about how Michael Jordan has a growth mindset, and so does The Rock (Dwayne Jordan). According to Byblow, a fixed mindset hampers progress as those people cannot learn. They feel threatened by people who do well and get scared of challenges.

Next, he opened up about his own story — how he struggled with reading, but he would read to his parents every night. “Whenever my mum and dad would try to correct me, I’d get upset. I thought that I should know how to do everything already,” he said.

“Suddenly I felt tears coming down my face. This is where the real problem begins. I want to know why I’m feeling this way, and why my emotions are feeling so strong. This year, in 5th grade, I’m learning how to change my mindset from fixed to growth,” Byblow said.

He added that he believes one can have both; a fixed mindset and a growth mindset. We can all be champions in our own way, as long as we’re open to working on our mindsets, he said.

“The best advice I ever got was from my teacher and school counsellor. They said always put the word ‘yet’ at the end of the sentence. I can’t do it YET,” he explained. Adding ‘yet’ to the end of a negative sentence always means that there’s room for change and a possibility for growth.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!