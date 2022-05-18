scorecardresearch
Being sensitive can elevate the world; watch this video to learn how

Most people think highly sensitive people are weak and fragile, who picked a losing ticket in the genetics of life; but it is not true

Every HSPs has its own unique sensitive fingerprint. (Source: Pexels)

In life, we meet different kinds of people. Everyone is unique. However, it is also true that we don’t refrain from categorising people into specific groups based on a few common traits.

ALSO READ |Watch this video to learn about the importance of being alone

In this TED talk, Elena Herdieckerhoff talks about the gentle power of highly sensitive people. She defines herself as one. “The common assumption about the highly sensitive people is that we are somehow weak and fragile creatures who picked a losing ticket in the genetics of life.”

She adds, “HSP are like everyone else except that they experience the world in a more vivid way. Not every HSPs are alike. Every HSP has their own unique sensitive fingerprint alongside other identity markers like gender, ethnicity, and culture and personal background. Being an HSP is not an illness and it is also not a choice. It is a genetic trait. We are essentially born to be mild. As a society, we have come to think of sensitivity as a flaw; an unfortunate, emotional Achilles heel, that tempers with our ability to become ever more optimised, detached, and robotic.”

She concludes by saying, “Now, I’m not suggesting that all HSPs are geniuses that shape the world. But, most HSPs have a genuine urge to create connection and meaning. Because they feel every pain they see, they want to elevate the forgotten and save the misfortune. When HSP try to hide their sensitivity to fit in, we all lose.”

