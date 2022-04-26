How can one manage to stay hopeful in life? Watch this motivational video

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” –Martin Luther King, Jr.

As the quote suggests, accept your disappointments and never lose your hope. It will help you to rise in life.

Hope is a basic necessity for survival. We live today with the hope of a better future. But, life isn’t going to always be on your side, sometimes it can be heart-wrenching. There will be dark days and sleepless nights. But it’s okay to feel that darkness; remember, it comes to only those who are strong enough to take it.

ALSO READ | Hope can give you immense power: Motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari

This video talks all about hope. It comes from desire, and we become unhopeful if those desires are not fulfilled. It is a feeling of unfulfillment. But, if you want to achieve success in life, you need to work hard, you need live life with determination, and you need to have patience. And even after following all of these, we still have to face challenges — we will fail, we will fall, and become hopeless. Hopelessness is the biggest enemy of success.

If you become hopeless, you will lose everything. Whenever challenges come your way, no matter how many times you fall, learn to get up and run. We sometimes try to run away from bad feelings or hide them to stay motivated. But accepting that bad feeling is the first step to being hopeful.

Life is not always going to give you pleasant experiences. It is a journey, a lesson, it is full of ups and downs. The one who goes through all the hurdles and still dares to stand strong reaches their final destination with a feeling of self-fulfillment. Darker times will come and leave, only if you are ready to not give up.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!