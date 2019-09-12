Hope can give you immense power: Motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari

One of the biggest challenges urban millennials face is not being able to divide time between work and relationships and manage both well. Motivational speaker and entrepreneur Sandeep Maheshwari believes multi-tasking is an art, as he explains in this inspiring video.

“If there is something to look ahead to, that’s a powerful thing. It shouldn’t be underestimated. Even if someone is diagnosed with a severe health condition and undergoing tremendous amount of physical pain and agony, hope can give you immense power because there is something to look forward to. That is how work that you don’t like has to be managed by looking up to something that you love.”

Instead of feeling frustrated about not being able to manage well, Maheshwari says it is a good practice to integrate different aspects “or dots as part of the larger thread” to achieve more and live a fulfilling life.

“Integration of different aspects is possible with passion. When you integrate different aspects of your life together and seek inspiration from one another, life becomes perfect harmony,” he said.