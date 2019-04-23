‘Anger, hatred, fear are destructive emotions that destroy inner peace’: Dalai Lama

One of the toughest battles one fights is with oneself. The numerous emotions that help us express ourselves, most of the times also destroy us, eat away our inner peace or make us question our own existence.

Such is the peculiar case with the human mind that if we think about one particular negative emotion, more negative ones tend to follow, completely dis-balancing our thought process. It also creates numerous health issues including physical and mental, immediately or at a later stage and the repercussions can be detrimental to even those associated with us.

In order to not let “destructive emotions” like hate, anger and fear take the better of us, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, says it is important to train the human mind. “Anger, hatred, fear are destructive emotions that destroy inner peace”.

“Constructive emotions such as compassion and patience” can help successfully overcome negative emotions. It is up to individuals to find their own key or antidote that can work like magic.

He says that much like good health cannot be achieved through prayers, “the at the mental level also, we should identify what kind of emotion is destructive and what kind of emotion is the antidote to this destructive emotion”. “That’s the way of training our minds,” he adds.

Watch the video here.

The Dalai Lama says that usually at the kindergarten level, most little kids are taught about “physical hygiene”, but according to him, it is also necessary to have education about “hygiene of the emotions”. That is the only way to control the mind from negative emotions that ruin our inner peace in most circumstances.