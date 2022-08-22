Here’s why you should keep your goals to yourself

After hitting on a brilliant new life plan, our first instinct is to tell someone but Derek Sivers suggests it is better to keep goals secret. To prove his point, he presents research stretching as far back as the 1920s. The research shows why people who talk about their goals are less likely to achieve them.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Take a few seconds and think of your biggest goal. Imagine telling someone what you are going to do. Imagine their congratulations in their high image of you. Doesn’t it feel good to say it out loud? Don’t you feel one step closer already? Like it’s already becoming part of your identity? Well, bad news. You should have kept your mouth shut because that good feeling now will make you less likely to do it,” he said.
According to him, repeated psychology tests have proven that telling someone your goal makes it less likely to happen. Anytime you have a goal, he says, there are some steps that need to be taken and some work that needs to be done in order to achieve it.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to psychologists, when you reveal your goal to people and they acknowledge it then your mind is tricked into feeling that it’s already done. “And then because you have felt that satisfaction, you are less motivated to do the necessary hard work. So, this goes against the conventional wisdom that we should tell our friends our goals,” he added.
Quoting various studies, he said, “In 1926, Kurt Lewin, founder of Social Psychology, called this a substitution. In 1933, Wera Mahler found that when a goal was acknowledged by others, it felt real in the mind. In 1982 Peter Goblitzer wrote a book about this, and in 2009 he did some new tests which also proved that announcing goals may make you less likely to achieve them.”
So, what should you do? “Well, you could resist the temptation to announce your goal. You can delay the gratification that the social acknowledgment brings, and you can understand that your mind mistakes the talking for the doing. But, still, if you do need to talk about something, you could state it in a way that gives you no satisfaction,” he said.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Watch Lionel Messi assist Kylian Mbappe, goal in record 8 seconds
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Whistleblower made accused in cow slaughter case: Rajasthan human rights org demands probe
NCSC takes note of ‘discrimination’ in midday meals in Rajasthan schools
‘Told him not to dive’: Shahid Afridi on Shaheen Afridi’s knee injury ahead of Asia Cup
Pakistan’s ex-premier Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary
Active Covid infections drop below 6,000 in Tamil Nadu
The cost of ‘inefficiency’: The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their portfolios
The Emmy-winning Delhi Crime team on returning to set for a new season
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no consensus candidate
CBI arrests two MES officials, 2 contractors in Rs. 22.48-lakh bribery case
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
Glimpse of 18th-century Peshwa era at this newly restored wada in Satara