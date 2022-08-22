scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Here’s why you should keep your goals to yourself

According to psychologists, when you reveal your goal to people and they acknowledge it then your mind is tricked into feeling that it's already done

Repeated psychology tests have proven that telling someone your goal makes it less likely to happen. (Photo: Pexels)

After hitting on a brilliant new life plan, our first instinct is to tell someone but Derek Sivers suggests it is better to keep goals secret. To prove his point, he presents research stretching as far back as the 1920s. The research shows why people who talk about their goals are less likely to achieve them.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Take a few seconds and think of your biggest goal. Imagine telling someone what you are going to do. Imagine their congratulations in their high image of you. Doesn’t it feel good to say it out loud? Don’t you feel one step closer already? Like it’s already becoming part of your identity? Well, bad news. You should have kept your mouth shut because that good feeling now will make you less likely to do it,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Silence is the residue of fear’: Clint Smith

According to him, repeated psychology tests have proven that telling someone your goal makes it less likely to happen. Anytime you have a goal, he says, there are some steps that need to be taken and some work that needs to be done in order to achieve it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculturePremium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

According to psychologists, when you reveal your goal to people and they acknowledge it then your mind is tricked into feeling that it’s already done. “And then because you have felt that satisfaction, you are less motivated to do the necessary hard work. So, this goes against the conventional wisdom that we should tell our friends our goals,” he added.

Quoting various studies, he said, “In 1926, Kurt Lewin, founder of Social Psychology, called this a substitution. In 1933, Wera Mahler found that when a goal was acknowledged by others, it felt real in the mind. In 1982 Peter Goblitzer wrote a book about this, and in 2009 he did some new tests which also proved that announcing goals may make you less likely to achieve them.”

Also Read |‘Master seduction and you can achieve anything you desire in life’: Chen Lizra

So, what should you do? “Well, you could resist the temptation to announce your goal. You can delay the gratification that the social acknowledgment brings, and you can understand that your mind mistakes the talking for the doing. But, still, if you do need to talk about something, you could state it in a way that gives you no satisfaction,” he said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:20:48 am
Next Story

Watch Lionel Messi assist Kylian Mbappe, goal in record 8 seconds

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

3

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

4

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Number of women scientists up; CSIR head aims at further push

Number of women scientists up; CSIR head aims at further push

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif in falguni shane peacock, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif pictures, designer wear, celeb fashion, indian express lifestyle, indian express
When Katrina Kaif looked angelic in Falguni Shane Peacock creations; see pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement