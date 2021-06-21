Here’s how you can stop negative thinking

Once you decide your life's purpose, you will only have to pack one thing and that is your heart. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Our self-talk can be hugely influential in what we achieve in life. Negative self talk can hold us back, but positive self talk can be empowering and liberating. Negative thinking never gives you a positive life. So, always be a positive person.

Here are three important things to remember:

* Never compare yourself with someone else; compare yourself with your yesterday self.

* You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.

* Once you decide your life’s purpose, you will only have to pack one thing and that is your heart.

In this video, we learn that it is “not easy to take that first step towards greatness”. “That’s the hardest step in everything — the first step, right? That first step is hard but what’s a lot harder is when time expires in life. When you look back on life knowing you could have been great. That’s something you can’t control anymore because time has run out.”

“Life is a fight for territory and once you stop fighting for what you want, what you don’t want will automatically take over.”

