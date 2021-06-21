scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 21, 2021
Latest news

Here’s how you can stop negative thinking

Promote positive thinking by doing these simple things every day

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 8:15:15 am
motivational speaks, motivational talks, motivation, life positivity, ted talks, positive videos, encouraging videos, negativity, thoughts, dreams, peace , happiness, life positive, indian express newsOnce you decide your life's purpose, you will only have to pack one thing and that is your heart. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Our self-talk can be hugely influential in what we achieve in life. Negative self talk can hold us back, but positive self talk can be empowering and liberating. Negative thinking never gives you a positive life. So, always be a positive person.

Here are three important things to remember:

* Never compare yourself with someone else; compare yourself with your yesterday self.
* You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.
* Once you decide your life’s purpose, you will only have to pack one thing and that is your heart.

In this video, we learn that it is “not easy to take that first step towards greatness”. “That’s the hardest step in everything — the first step, right? That first step is hard but what’s a lot harder is when time expires in life. When you look back on life knowing you could have been great. That’s something you can’t control anymore because time has run out.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Life is a fight for territory and once you stop fighting for what you want, what you don’t want will automatically take over.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

shilpa shetty, sonam kapoor, shilpa shetty in saris, sonam kapoor photos, kriti sanon, kriti sanon photos, indian express, indian express news
Shilpa Shetty to Vidya Balan: Fashion Hits and Misses (June 14-20)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement