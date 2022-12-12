Here’s how we can deal with our insecurities

In this talk, Sadhguru tells us that we should not be insecure and live our life to the fullest. According to him, we came empty-handed and will go like that only. Life is all about experiences and this is what makes it worth living.

“We live as if we are going to live forever. When we have the fundamental knowledge that we are mortal, there would not be any insecurity because there is nothing to gain or lose in this life. We come with nothing. Whatever is happening, we are on the profitable side,” he says.

How do we deal with our insecurities?

“Life is insecure. There is no security about life because no matter young and healthy we are, we are going to die one day. We can either die joyfully or die crying. It is up to us,” he answers.

According to him, the fear that ‘I don’t want to die’ will make us not live and at the same time it will not prevent us from dying either. “Coming to terms with mortality is a very important thing. If you don’t come to terms with mortality, you are living in a fancy world, which is unreal,” he adds.

“The reality is that we come and go. Many people have come and gone before us. The soil we are walking upon, we don’t know how many people are buried underneath. If we come to terms with mortality all the insecurities and fear will go away. We will realise that we are in this world for only a certain period of time. It is all about how profound our experience is in this life. So, don’t make a fuss about it,” he continues.

According to him, security can only happen in death. “Let everything happen to you. We are here to experience life and not to avoid it. All the dimensions of life are worth experiencing. If we are alive and avoid life it will only make it miserable,” he concludes.

