Watch: Here’s how you can master the art of speaking articulately

Have you ever felt unnoticed when talking about something to a group of people? Speaking articulately requires a certain level of confidence in your abilities. The potential to command a room and make people listen to your words with patience and attention is often cultivated with practice and a bit of advice from experts.

Sound expert Julian Treasure, in an inspirational TEDx talk, shared a plethora of ways in which you can communicate more effectively.

Julian mentioned four “really powerful cornerstones” or foundations, that we can stand on if we want our speech to be powerful. He mentioned an interesting acronym to help remember it better – “HAIL”.

”I’m not talking about the stuff that falls from the sky and hits you on the head. I’m talking about this definition, to greet or acclaim enthusiastically, which is I think how our words will be received if we stand on these four things.”

He elaborated, ”The H, honesty, of course, being true in what you say, being straight and clear. The A is authenticity, just being yourself. A friend of mine described it as standing in your own truth, which I think is a lovely way to put it. The I is integrity, being your word, actually doing what you say, and being somebody people can trust. And the L is love. I don’t mean romantic love, but I do mean wishing people well.”

He also shared some helpful advice for those who struggle with pace in their speech. ”I can get very, very excited by saying something really, really quickly, or I can slow right down to emphasise, and at the end of that, of course, is our old friend silence. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of silence in a talk, is there? We don’t have to fill it with ums and ahs. It can be very powerful.”

