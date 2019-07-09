Help, and you will make a huge impact: Tom Hanks

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks who is known for his impeccable performance in films such as Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Forrest Gump (1994), and You’ve Got Mail (1998) speaks on the power of the youth to extend “help” in this inspiring video.

Addressing students as part of a college commencement speech at New York’s Vassar College in 2005, he said, “Please be willing to help. Help, and you will make a huge impact on the life of the street, the town, the country, and our planet. If only one out of four of each hundred of you choose to help on any given day, in any given cause, incredible things will happen in the world you live in. Help publicly. Help privately. Help in your actions by recycling and conserving and protecting, but help also in your attitude.”

The actor who celebrates his 63rd birthday today further said that the youth’s help can “bring reason and respect to discourse and debate”.