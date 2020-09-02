Having ‘systems’ instead of ‘goals’ can make life easier

What is the difference between systems and goals? Find out. (Source: Pixabay)

Many people find it extremely difficult to set a specific plan of action to reach desired goals — be it losing or gaining weight, being more patient, or even spending more time with friends. Rowena Tsai, in her YouTube video, explains how setting ‘systems’ rather than hard goals, can help reinvent the way we think about habits itself.

Starting with the difference between a system and a goal, Tsai says, “If you do something every day it’s a system, if you’re waiting to achieve it someday in the future it’s a goal.” In the video, she explains the ways through which one can set systems. “A great framework to try is the current state versus desired state gap analysis,” she says.

ALSO READ | You need to get knocked down before you figure out what your fight is: Chadwick Boseman

“First, take a look at your current situation ask yourself how am I currently living my life right now… [then] think about your desired situation by answering the same questions above in an ideal world… [Next] It’s time to look at the gap between these two states: why does it exist and why do you want to close it,” she elaborates. This is the ‘why’, established; the next step, she says, is figuring out the ‘how’ to bridge this gap, using macro or micro plans.

“We’ve identified our current and desired state, and defined how we can bridge the gap between the two states. Now it’s time to come up with a plan of action and get to the doing,” Tsai explains. Using the example of her own cluttered home, she perfectly explains her process. “If you like to become a lifelong learner, create a system where you set aside 10 minutes a day to read. Commit to learning, something new every day.”

ALSO READ | It is possible to live and grieve at the same time: Resilience Expert Lucy Hone

Finally, she concludes by saying: “True long-term thinking is goal less thinking. It’s not about any single accomplishment, it’s about this cycle of endless refinement and continuous improvement.

“Ultimately, it is your commitment to the process that will determine your progress.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd