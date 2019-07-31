Toggle Menu
Having a passion is a gift: Jeff Bezoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-positive/having-a-passion-is-a-gift-jeff-bezos-inspiring-good-morning-866143/

Having a passion is a gift: Jeff Bezos

Time and again, people talk about passion and how it can shape once life. In this inspiring video, Amazon CEO talks about how being passionate can change people's life.

Time and again, people talk about passion and how it can shape one’s life. In this inspiring video, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos talks about how passion can change people’s life.

ALSO READ: To calm your mind, take some time out: Life coach Dr Kavita Chadrashekhar

“Having a passion is a gift, I think we all have varied passion and you don’t get to choose them, they pick you,” he said.

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

Stating that passion is essential, he said, “Passion is a fantastic gift for you because it gives you direction and purpose. You can have your job, a career or you can have your calling and that is the best thing.”

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 To calm your mind, take some time out: Life coach Dr Kavita Chadrashekhar
2 Do you keep thinking a lot about yourself? It’s time you start observing: J Krishnamurti
3 Focus on one thing at one time to manage time better: Public speaker Deepak Chopra