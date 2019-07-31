Having a passion is a gift: Jeff Bezos

Time and again, people talk about passion and how it can shape one’s life. In this inspiring video, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos talks about how passion can change people’s life.

“Having a passion is a gift, I think we all have varied passion and you don’t get to choose them, they pick you,” he said.

Stating that passion is essential, he said, “Passion is a fantastic gift for you because it gives you direction and purpose. You can have your job, a career or you can have your calling and that is the best thing.”