Have to handle failures with a stout heart: APJ Abdul Kalam

While it is important to manage success, it is even more important to manage failure, believed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, aerospace scientist and former President of India. Speaking at the Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial Lecture in 2003, he narrated a rocket launch incident of 1979 where he was spearheading the team along with a panel of experts. What was supposed to be a memorable landmark in the history of India turned out to be a failure.

In the video, Dr Kalam mentioned the importance of handling failures with a stout heart. Giving the example of the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Dr Kalam underlined that responsible leadership teaches valuable lessons which is way beyond university education.