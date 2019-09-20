Hardship is the best catalyst for success: Race driver and airline pilot Sneha Sharma

A woman in a male-dominated field often faces hardships and challenges but it is the courage that keeps one going, shared racing driver and airline pilot Sneha Sharma, in this inspiring YoursWisely video.

“Racing is one of the few sports in the world which allows men and women to compete on the same platform. Once the helmet is on, I am not a man or a woman. I am only a racing driver,” she said.

Recalling her journey, she said, “Since my younger days, I always loved speed. I would cycle really fast and sail on my dad’s ship. I would also run fast. I tried go-karting and ended up clocking the fastest lap of the day and that’s when it clicked.”

So, what’s her mantra to keep going? She said, “I would like to tell women to pick a profession you like and don’t let people tell you what to do. I would also like to say that hardship is the best catalyst for success. If you face hardships and difficulties, it will drive you to push harder and give your 150 per cent instead of 100 per cent.”