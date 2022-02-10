How the act of giving can help you find happiness

Happiness is fleeting: an emotion that we strive to achieve and keep to us. Jacqueline Way, a motivational speaker and mother-of-three emphasises on the need to remain happy, despite challenges.

Jacqueline mentions that researchers from all over the world have studied the science and reasoning behind the act of ‘giving’ in human beings. She firmly believes that it is an intuitive human act, a habit that will inspire you and help change the world.

She narrats a story from her childhood. While she was growing up, her father would sing Christmas songs with her and her three sisters. “You see, my dad was a doctor in his office, a hospital. It was our job to stand around the beds of his patients and sing Christmas carols.”

“This is what I learned from our singing. Giving back to those patients, it made them happy and it made me happy. And we’ve all heard that giving makes you happy and it’s better to give than receive.”

She further explains, “When we give, our endorphins kick in, giving us this natural high feeling. They’ve actually called it the ‘helper’s high’. Our oxygen levels rise, this would be our love hormone. And for those of you that have been looking for the fountain of youth, it’s our body’s natural anti-aging remedy, and that feeling I got when I volunteer with my dad, that’s serotonin, our body’s happy transmitter.”

She says inculcating a habit of ‘learning’ could greatly help stress management, cause a drop in cortisol levels and make us overall happy. “But here’s the icing on the cake. Our cortisol levels drop. This is our stress hormone. Giving reduces anxiety and stress and it makes us happy.”

