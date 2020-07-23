‘Happiness is about unleashing talent to positively influence this world’

Stacey Flowers is an entrepreneur, an author and a speaker, who has dedicated her life to connecting happiness with peak performance. In her speech for TEDxUNO, she says her research has led her to realise that contrary to popular beliefs, happiness happens before success. She also found that “every person has the ability to learn to be optimistic, which means that every person can be taught the skill of seeing possibility, before pointing out problems”. The most important thing she uncovered was that relationships have the deepest impact on the level of happiness that we can achieve.

Through her TED talk, Flowers shares that there are five specific people that you need in your lives, who will help you reach your maximum happiness potential. She emphasises that in order to “catch your own happiness”, you need to “connect with these five people”.

According to Flowers, the first person you need is a cheerleader, one who roots for you and believes in you, even when you cannot believe in yourself. The next person is your mentor, who shows you the right direction when you are lost. She tells the audience: “what you’re looking for is someone with a willingness to share information, and someone with the capacity to point you in the direction that you want to go”. The third person is your coach, who pushes you outside of your comfort zone to reach your maximum potential. Next comes the friend who is linked to your heart, and knows your hopes and deepest desires. And the last person is your peer, someone who “always keeps your head in the game.”

When you find the right people for yourself, and are connected with them, you can truly start to chase and conquer your happiness. She concludes by reiterating her statement, “If you are trying to overcome something devastating in your life… or if you simply want to move from good to great, you must connect with your factor five… and let them help you catch your happiness.”

