Happiness is a skill that you can learn

Happiness is a skill that you can master. (Source: Pixabay)

Katarina Blom is a psychologist, who works with organisations and teaches the skill of happiness. She believes that positive action and behaviours are the keys to well-being. In her TED Talk, she tells her audience some ways of honing this skill.

“Happiness is a skill we all can train and work on; I want this to start here: it’s not just about positive thinking,” says Blom. “Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you’re really worried about something, and you kept worrying even though you knew that worrying won’t change the situation or help the situation in any way but nevertheless you just kept on worrying? Our thoughts are automatic, they have a life of their own and to create happiness by just control positive thinking, I think it’s hard, it’s not even possible. And I think it’s time that we start talking more about this: how can we take positive action, actually making the change in our lives?”

“Well-being is better built by positive action and not positive thinking,” she says.

“The more you can turn this talk into action by being more understanding and caring not just towards others but also towards yourself, I think that others will follow your example and do as you do,” she concludes.

