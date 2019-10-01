Happiness comes from giving: Bina Lashkari, who runs school-on-wheels for underprivileged kids

True to Mahatma Gandhi’s words, all of us possess the power to effect change, and Bina Lashkari shows us how. The founder of Door Step School or ‘school on wheels’ running classes in school-buses, talks about the importance of education in this YoursWisely video.

“In India, millions of children are not able to receive education. It is not because they or their parents don’t want it but their financial condition that forces them to go out and earn a living,” shared Lashkari.

“I thought, if these children aren’t able to go to school why can’t the school go to them? After all, education is the basic human right and it is only when we have education, that we can make most out of our lives. We started the school in 1998 with one bus. Now we have 10 buses that are taking education to the doorsteps of thousands of children.”

“We first begin by teaching them basic human values and discipline before moving on and teaching them maths, language, reading and writing. The journey has been challenging but rewarding. It has taught me that happiness does not come from getting, it comes from giving. If an ordinary woman like me can do it, so can anyone,” she said.