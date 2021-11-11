‘There is work to be done’: Read Halsey’s inspirational poem

Singer, song-writer and pop star Halsey is an outspoken activist for gender rights and other social issues such as homelessness and lack of affordable mental health resources. A survivor of sexual assault, the Without Me singer had a rather difficult childhood and has previously shared her battles with mental health on social media.

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, as Halsey was previously known, shared vivid details of multiple sexual assaults in a powerful poem titled A Story Like Mine — that echoed sentiments faced by thousands of women across the globe. She delivered the speech at the 2018 Women’s March in the United States of America, where hundreds of women had come together to raise their voices against sexual assault and violence.

Halsey did not prepare a traditional speech, instead she opted for a poem she wrote herself:

“It’s 2018 and I’ve realized nobody is safe long as she is alive

And every friend that I know has a story like mine

And the world tells me we should take it as a compliment

But then heroes like Ashley and Simone and Gabby, McKayla and Gaga, Rosario, Aly

Remind me this is the beginning, it is not the finale

And that’s why we’re here

And that’s why we rally”

The Eastside singer called upon everyone to unite and raise awareness about sensitive subjects such as assault. She emphasised on the need to listen kindly to people regardless of their gender, class or ethnicity. Halsey ended her speech with a resounding positive note, that there is work to be done to end all forms of violence against women:

“We are not free until all of us are free

So love your neighbor, please treat her kindly

Ask her story and then shut up and listen

Black, Asian, poor, wealthy, trans, cis, Muslim, Christian

Listen, listen and then yell at the top of your lungs

Be a voice for all those who have prisoner tongues

For the people who had to grow up way too young

There is work to be done

There are songs to be sung

Lord knows there’s a war to be won”

