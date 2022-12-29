‘Never stop being yourself’: Gul Panag pens a heartwarming note on self-love

We often get overwhelmed and even panic by certain things and situations, especially when it comes to our families and children. But that is not the right approach, as it can have a negative impact and also lead to hasty decisions. So, what must one do? Gul Panag believes the best way to deal with such scenarios is to focus on one’s work, trust oneself and, and be true to the self no matter what — something she wrote about on Instagram recently.

“You have to do ‘whatever floats your boat’. There is no formula, there is no template, and certainly no prototype for how you should live your life. And also how you should do your parenting. It doesn’t mean you reinvent the wheel, but you do things in a way that makes you comfortable,” read the 43-year-old’s post, which also included a picture of her with her son, Nihal.

According to the fitness enthusiast, it is extremely important to not change. “And you never stop being yourself. A tigress doesn’t stop being a tigress once she has cubs,” she added.

“And remember, you’re answerable only to yourself. It’s a lesson I wish I’d known sooner,” added the actor and model who also shared snippets from her family time at a quaint location.

Gul Panag shares a glimpse from her vacation (Source: Gul Panag/Instagram Stories) Gul Panag shares a glimpse from her vacation (Source: Gul Panag/Instagram Stories)

Check out a few moments from her vacation.

Gul Panag with son Nihal (Source: Gul Panag/Instagram Stories) Gul Panag with son Nihal (Source: Gul Panag/Instagram Stories)

Gul also shared a pictures of her enjoying a drive.

Prior to this, Gul had visited Kenya’s Masai Mara and enjoyed a wildlife safari during which she had spotted a leopard atop a tree.

“I’ve been lucky to see a leopard before. But this, was something else. We spent almost half an hour watching, mesmerised. Fortunately this one, unlike the others of its species, wasn’t shy. In fact, quite the show off!”

In another, she showed us a glimpse of a lioness.

“Mama at work. The lionesses do all the heavy lifting in a pride. We’re not so different after all,” she captioned the video post showcasing a lioness walking in the jungle.

