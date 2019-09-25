‘How dare you?’: Greta Thunberg’s impassioned plea against climate change is all the inspiration you need

One of the most pressing concerns of contemporary times is climate change. And Greta Thunberg, the climate activist has become the face of resisting and challenging it. She was recently at the United Nations Climate Action Summit and delivered a powerful, stirring speech where she not only held up the mirror to the present scenario but also held adults responsible for their reckless and selfish approach to life.

“People are suffering. People are dying and ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth,” she said Monday, as she fought back tears. “How dare you! For more than 30 years the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.”

She also went on say that it is a pity that they had all gathered to seek a solution from her when she should be in school and not there.

In case you are looking for some inspiration today, you don’t need to look beyond this video.