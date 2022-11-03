scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

‘Great readers make great societies’: Luke Bakic

Luke Bakic talks about the lost art of reading and how it changed his life

The young one talks about a passion that changed his life: reading. (Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube)

In this video, Luke Bakic, a nine-year-old speaker talks about the lost art of reading. “Great readers make great writers, and great writers make great communicators, and great communicators make great persuaders. And you know what great persuaders make? They make great societies. And that’s what this world needs,” he says.

He also talks about how he thinks it’s crazy how much people talk about games, tv shows, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rW2r5uStgG0%5D

He goes on to talk about the different books he’s read in the past year. “I love reading in bed, in queues, in vehicles, but most importantly at home,” he says, adding: “I read everywhere. So let me tell you. When you have a good book to keep you company, there is nothing better in the universe. It takes you to places you can’t go, and lets you meet people you can’t meet. Reading is love in action.” 

He then talks about the positives of reading, which are “endless”. 

“I can’t imagine my life without a book. What I’m comparing is the lost art of reading, writing, communicating and persuading to some of the great societal ills such as text messages, tweets and the snap,” he says. 

“We as a young generation have to hold on to reading,” he concludes. 

