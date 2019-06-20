Inspiring video highlights the importance of family

Toggle Menu
This inspiring YoursWisely video beautifully depicts the importance of our loved ones through a simple story.

If you have rocks, pebbles and sand and need to put them in a jar what would you put first? According to this inspiring YoursWisely video, that makes us realise the importance of our loved ones, the correct way would be to put the rocks first, then the pebbles and finally the sand.

While the rocks are symbolic of our strong family and friends; pebbles represent jobs, money and hobbies – which shouldn’t take much of our life’s space. The sand represents the little moments like vacations and parties, which are mere fillers in life.

This video beautifully depicts how it is essential to remember your priorities as you push through life.

