My right is as equal to any man or woman: Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi shares in this inspiring video how despite society putting her into “boxes of sexuality” and viewing her from a different lens, she chose to remain unfazed in the face of adversity because she “was as normal as anybody else”.

“In front of the Constitution (of India), my right and dignity is as equal to anybody else,” she says in this Tedx Talk from 2017.

On what inspires her each day, she shares in the video, “You have to love yourself. You can’t love unconditionally if you don’t love your own self. It is all about giving. I am very comfortable in my skin.”

Stressing on knowledge as power that can help create acceptance, she says, “To make a new India, we have to have a thought that to accept anybody, we shouldn’t use our brain but use our heart. When the heart speaks, that is one’s true person which will help one to accept everything (and everyone).”