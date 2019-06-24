Compassionate heart is the key to a meaningful life, says Dalai Lama in this inspiring video

In an inspiring public talk in New York in 2009, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama said that “peace of mind stems from a compassionate heart”.

Advertising

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

The Dalai Lama said, “I believe warm-heartedness, compassionate heart is the key factor for meaningful life and one’s own health and mind.”

ALSO READ: Yoga guru B K S Iyengar shares the importance of yoga in this inspiring video

He added, “It is the best way, effective way to bring inner strength. It helps bring inner calmness or inner peace. With it, we can handle all problems more realistically, more effectively. It also creates a peaceful atmosphere and helps create a more happier society.”